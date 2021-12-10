Andhra Pradesh, December 10: The former sarpanch of Pedanemalipuri was brutally murdered in the village on Wednesday, said the police. As per the police, the deceased, identified as Korrakuti Srinivasa Rao, age 50, was killed over a personal feud. Rao served as a sarpanch of Pedanemalipuri village from 2006 to 2011.

As per the report published in TOI, Korrakuti Srinivasa Rao had a long-running rivalry with Kurra Veeranarayana. Police suspect that Kurra Veeranarayana may have plotted the murder of Korrakuti Rao. As per the reports, Srinivasa Rao went into a coma due to severe bleeding and was rushed to a private hospital in Piduguralla. However, Srinivasa Rao died while receiving treatment. Gurugram: Ex-Sarpanch's Family Attacked, 2 Shot Dead, 4 Injured.

Police suspect Kurra Veeranarayana for plotting the murder of Rao. A case has been registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Veeranarayana. However, the police are yet to ascertain the actual motive behind the crime. A manhunt has been launched to catch Veeranarayana.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2021 11:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).