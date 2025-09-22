New Delhi, September 22: Navratri is being celebrated with great fervour across the country as devotees in large numbers flocked to temples to seek blessings on the auspicious occasion. The nine-day festival, dedicated to the Goddess Durga, is one of the most revered in Hinduism. The celebration marks the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura, symbolising the triumph of good over evil and the restoration of dharma.

Temples across the nation have been decorated beautifully, adding to the festive spirit. In Uttarakhand, grand arrangements were witnessed at Haridwar's Maa Mansa Devi Temple, where devotees offered prayers and participated in a special aarti. "During Shardiya Navratri, devotees offer prayers to the Goddess with great devotion, presenting items such as betel leaves, coconut, and other offerings according to their heartfelt devotion. On the first day of Navratri, the first form of the Goddess, Shailputri, is worshipped," a temple priest told IANS. ‘May This Sacred Festival Bring New Strength, Faith’: PM Narendra Modi Extends Navratri 2025 Greetings.

A devotee added, "We pray that Mata Rani blesses everyone and brings happiness and prosperity to all homes." In Jammu and Kashmir, devotees thronged the Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra, chanting 'Jai Mata Di' along the way. "Today is my birthday as well as the first day of Navratri. I wanted to celebrate it with Mata Raani, hence I came here to seek blessings," a devotee told IANS. Himachal Pradesh's famous Shaktipeeth Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur district also saw large crowds.

A priest, explaining the significance of the temple, told IANS, "The eyes of Mata Sati fell in the court of Mata Shri Naina Devi, hence this religious place is named Shri Naina Devi Ji, and a large number of devotees reach the court of Mataji for Navratri worship and fulfil their wishes." The Shailputri Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi has also drawn thousands of worshippers since morning. "The first day of Navratri is considered incomplete without a visit to Shailputri Mata. This is why this temple in Varanasi is a wonderful confluence of faith and devotion," a devotee said.

In Delhi, long queues were seen since 5 a.m. at the Shri Jhandewalan Devi Temple, where chants of 'Jai Mata Di' echoed throughout the premises. Speaking to IANS, a devotee said, "We come every year to have darshan of Mata Rani. Good arrangements have been made by the temple. Sevadaars are deployed everywhere to ensure that the devotees do not face any problems. Very good arrangements have been made by the temple administration and the sevadaars." Navratri 2025 Wishes: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Extends Sharad Navratri Greetings to People.

Devotees Throng Himachal’s Shakti Peeths on the First Day of Sharad Navratri

Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh: Devotees throng Himachal’s Shakti Peeths on the first day of Sharad Navratri, with many gathering at Chamunda Nandikeshwar Dham for darshan pic.twitter.com/lbYIQS5m2F — IANS (@ians_india) September 22, 2025

Devotees Throng Kalkaji Temple to Seek Mata Kalka’s Blessings

Delhi: On the first day of Navratri, devotees throng Kalkaji Temple to seek Mata Kalka’s blessings, while the administration ensures smooth darshan with proper arrangements pic.twitter.com/UNCaf8q9P5 — IANS (@ians_india) September 22, 2025

Delhi: Devotees gathered in large numbers at Jhandewalan Mandir to seek blessings on the first day of Shardiya Navratri pic.twitter.com/ncGBxS4iJG — IANS (@ians_india) September 22, 2025

The Langoor Mela, Begins at the Bada Hanuman Mandir on the First Day of Navratri

Amritsar, Punjab: The Langoor Mela, begins at the Bada Hanuman Mandir on the first day of Navratri. From newborns to youngsters, devotees dress as langoors and observe 10 days of celibacy and a sattvic lifestyle pic.twitter.com/smgdUlXcNx — IANS (@ians_india) September 22, 2025

Similar scenes were seen in the Kalkaji Temple, another famous temple in Delhi, where devotees lined up since morning for darshan. Authorities have deployed tight security and have made elaborate arrangements to manage the heavy rush. Navratri celebrations also began in Rajasthan, where hundreds visited Jodhpur's Mehrangarh Fort to offer prayers at the Chamunda Mata Temple. Darshan arrangements have been made from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for devotees. With vibrant decorations, devotional chants, and large gatherings at temples, the festival has once again brought together millions of devotees across the nation in prayer and celebration.

