Indore, November 16: A newborn child was allegedly stolen in Indore's Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital in Indore, said reports on Monday. The alleged crime was committed a day earlier, on November 15, by a woman who was seen in the CCTV video. An FIR has been registered by the Indore Police to nab the accused. Train Runs Non-Stop from UP's Lalitpur to Bhopal to Catch Minor Girl's Kidnapper; Abductor Found to Be Her Father.

The preliminary probe is underway, and as per the statement recorded by the complainant, the accused woman had approached the newborn's grandmother. She told her that the child's heartbeat was erratic and needs to be checked.

The accused lifted the child and asked the grandmother to come along with her. As they both started walking, the woman increased her pace and went missing from the hospital corridor.

Watch Video of Child Allegedly Being Stolen From Hospital

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: A newborn child was allegedly stolen by a woman from Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore on 15th November. An FIR has been registered. (Source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/3sjJ6ueQQq — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020

"The woman had told the child's grandmother that his heartbeat is erratic and he needs to be taken for a check-up. Grandmother accompanied her but the woman slipped away on the pretext of check-up. CCTV footage being scrutinised. Investigation is on," Vijay Khatri, SP Indore (E), said.

