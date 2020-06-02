Nisarga Cyclone: NDRF on Alert as Cyclonic Storm Intensifies, 16 Teams Deployed in Coastal Maharashtra, 11 Teams in Gujarat

NDRF teams Deployed in view of Cyclone Nisarga (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, June 2: In view of the impending severe cyclone Nisarga, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been kept on alert in Maharashtra as necessary preventive action. According to a Hindustan Times report, sixteen teams of NDRF, comprising 45 jawans each, are on alert in the state. While 10 teams have been deployed, six are kept on standby. Nisarga Cyclone Could be The First Tropical Cyclone in 129 Years to Hit Maharashtra in June.

The tropical cyclone has intensified and is expected to make landfall on June 3. Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban and Palghar districts are on alert following warnings of cyclone Nisarga issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Nisarga Cyclone Latest Update: Depression Moves Closer to Goa, Mumbai and Surat, Likely to Cross Harihareshwar & Daman on June 3.

NDRF Teams Deployed to take stock of the situation:

Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams deployed in Palghar conduct survey in the district and take stock of the situation, in view of impending severe cyclone. pic.twitter.com/Uba1CDerAc — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2020

NDRF Teams deployed in Gujarat:

NDRF has deployed 11 teams in Gujarat and one each in Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli along with five teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Seven districts of Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Dang and Bharuch in south Gujarat, Bhavnagar and Amreli in Saurashtra in addition to Union territory of Daman have been put on high alert.

Nisarga Cyclone Movement Update:

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said, "It is very likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours and further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during subsequent 12 hours." IMD further forecasted that it is very likely to move nearly northwards during next 6 hours and recurve north-northeastwards thereafter and cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar (Raigad, Maharashtra) and Daman during the evening of June 3.

It's very likely to move nearly northwards during next 6 hrs&recurve north-northeastwards thereafter&cross north Maharashtra&adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar (Raigad, Maharashtra) and Daman during the afternoon of 3rd June: IMD https://t.co/PcM2oh9Yn6 — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2020

Amit Shah Speaks to CMs of Gujarat & Maharashtra:

In view of the impending severe cyclonic storm Nisarga, Home Minister Amit shah spoke to Chief Ministers of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Administrator of Daman & Diu. In addition to this, he assured all Central help in view of the Cyclone as it is expected to hit some parts of these States/UTs.