Mumbai, June 26: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said coronavirus (COVID-19) cases may rise during July and August. Speaking to reporters, Rajesh Tope also stressed that the Maharashtra government is trying to keep the mortality rate at low even if COVID-19 cases increase. Anti-viral drugs are being brought and medical students in final year PG courses will be deployed in ICU wards, Tope said.

"COVID-19 cases are expected to rise during July and August but we are working to ensure that the fatality rate does not go up. We are increasing the number of doctors and ICU beds in the state to meet the demand," Tope said. Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, so far has reported 1,47,741 COVID-19 cases, including 6,931 deaths. It recorded a spike of 4,841 fresh cases with 192 deaths on Thursday.

"A resolution has been passed in the cabinet for availing the services of PG final year medical students in ICU wards. We are procuring important anti-viral drugs and increasing their stock in each district to ensure availability," the Health Minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He dismissed reports that the Maharashtra government was hiding actual numbers on coronavirus cases and deaths.

"We are strictly following ICMR guidelines regarding COVID-19 and not hiding the number of cases or deaths. Sometimes we report some deaths of past days on a particular day due to reconciliation, but it does not mean we want to hide anything," Tope asserted.

