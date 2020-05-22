Maharashtra Takes Control of 80% of Private Hospital Beds Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Fixes Rates For Various Treatments

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 22: The Maharashtra government, headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has taken over 80 per cent beds in private hospitals and nursing homes across the state as it tackles the highest number of coronavirus cases in India. A notification in this regard was issued late on Thursday after days of negotiations with private hospitals. The state government has also capped the price for treatment. Coronavirus Cases in Maharashtra Cross 41,000-Mark After 2,345 People Test Positive in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally in Mumbai Reaches 25,317.

Maharashtra has reported over 40,000 coronavirus cases that account for a third of all cases in India. As per the notification, the state government will regulate the use of 80 percent beds in private hospitals and also decide how much charges a patient will pay for treatment. Hospitals are allowed to charge their own rates in the remaining 20 percent beds. The government has also fixed the cost of nearly 270 procedures and surgeries. Dharavi in Mumbai Reports New 47 Coronavirus Cases, COVID-19 Tally in Asia's Largest Slum Rises to 1,425.

The charges for a COVID-19 patient in isolation ward cannot be more than Rs 4,000 a day, the maximum charge for an ICU (intensive care unit) is fixed at Rs 7,500 a day, and charges for ventilator are capped at Rs 9,000 a day. Earlier, a Covid-19 patient was normally charged between Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000 a day for a ventilator in a private hospital. The notification states that the hospital cannot charge more than Rs 75,000 for normal deliveries and for caesareans, they can only charge Rs 86,250.

An angiography cannot cost more than Rs 12,000. The charge of angioplasty has been capped at Rs 1.2 lakh. "To redress the grievances regarding exorbitant amount of money charged by healthcare providers from patients not covered by any health insurance product or any bilateral agreement between any hospital and private corporate group and who have exhausted their health insurance cover, all healthcare providers functioning in Maharashtra are directed to follow this order," the notification said.