New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): With the Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi having given notice for a no-confidence motion against the government in Lok Sabha on behalf of parties who are part of I.N.D.I.A alliance, some of the political parties seen to be non-aligned, have also indicated their position.

These parties are not part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance or the alliance of opposition parties.

Also Read | ITPO Complex Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Performs 'Pooja' at Redeveloped ITPO Complex at Pragati Maidan (Watch Video).

Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), which has 22 MPs in Lok Sabha, said they will oppose the no-confidence motion against the government.

"When everything is going good, where is the necessity for No Confidence Motion? We are going to oppose the Motion," YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy told ANI. Gogoi represents Kaliabor constituency in Assam and is an MP from the northeast region.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray Takes Dig at NDA; Says ED, CBI, IT Only Three Strong Parties in BJP-Led Alliance.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which has nine members in Lok Sabha, has also given a no-confidence motion notice against the government.

"I have moved the no-confidence motion on behalf of our party. Since the commencement of the session, all Opposition leaders had been demanding discussion on the Manipur issue. If the PM speaks on this, there will be peace among the people of the country - so we made efforts...So, today this Motion has been moved..." Nageswara Rao said.

BRS was not part of the meeting of 26 opposition parties in Bengaluru which decided to name their alliance as I.N.D.I.A.

Biju Janata Dal, which has 12 members in Lok Sabha, is non-committal about its stance on the no-confidence motion.

BSP, which is also not part of the I.N.D.I.A alliance, could abstain from voting.

BSP member Malook Nagar posed a query to the government during Question Hour in Lok Sabha on Wednesday when several other opposition parties were protesting over their demand for a detailed discussion on Manipur violence and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nagar did not give a categorical answer when asked about the no-confidence motion.

"For us, the country and its people come first. We will take part in the discussion. We will discuss everything about Manipur in detail. We have already demanded that the Chief Minister be changed. We will also discuss Rajasthan where the Dalits and backward are being raped and discuss that the CM be changed there too. We will discuss the Rs 500 Crore diary. We will also discuss Chhattisgarh as well as the atrocities on Dalits in Madhya Pradesh,” he told ANI.

Opposition members have been giving adjournment motion notices seeking discussion on Manipur situation.

The two Houses have seen repeated adjournments since the commencement of monsoon session of Parliament on July 20. Government has proceeded with some legislative business amid opposition sloganeering.

Congress sources said that Gaurav Gogoi represents a constituency in the northeast and his giving notice for a no-confidence motion symbolises the thrust that the opposition is laying on Manipur, the state which has faced ethnic violence. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)