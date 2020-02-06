'No Request From Pakistan Govt Over Evacuation of Students From Wuhan Due to Coronavirus, Will Consider If Such a Situation Arises,' Says MEA Raveesh Kumar

MEA Raveesh Kumar during the weekly press conference. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 6: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, answering a question on helping to evacuate Pakistani students in China during the weekly press conference today (Thursday), said that the Indian government has not received any request from the government of Pakistan on the issue. The MEA was replying to a question by a reporter who raised the issue of videos shot allegedly by Pakistani students where they demand Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help them evacuate from Wuhan due to Coronavirus. However, he also added that if such a situation arises and India has the resources, then it would consider helping the Pakistani students in evacuating them from Wuhan.

Recently, while the Indian Government evacuated its students from Wuhan University, the Pakistani students there alleged that they were left on their own. Several Pakistani students recorded videos and requested India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to evacute them.

Watch One Such Video Below

Watch MEA Raveesh Kumar's Reply in the Video Below

#WATCH Raveesh Kumar, MEA (Ministry of External Affairs) on video of Pakistani students in China asking for help from India: We have not received any request regarding it from Pakistan Government. But, if such a situation arises and we have resources then we will consider it. pic.twitter.com/3iSufILHqi — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2020

Hundreds of stranded Pakistani students in the coronavirus-hit Wuhan city have made desperate pleas to the Imran Khan government to evacuate them from China’s worst-affected Hubei province, urging his administration to take a leaf out of India’s book.

India airlifted 654 people, including seven Maldivians, on Saturday and Sunday from Wuhan. The evacuated Indians would be monitored for any signs of infection for two weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff members. India also temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travelers and foreigners residing in China in view of the rapid spread of the virus.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Naghmana Hashmi on Sunday said that the Pakistani students should not be evacuated from Wuhan as medical facilities back home did not meet the standards required to treat a patient diagnosed with coronavirus.