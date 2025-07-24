Berhampur, Jul 24 (PTI) A newlywed woman pushed her husband into a well and stoned him after discovering that he was disabled and did not do any work, police said.

The 19-year-old woman, a resident of Sudumasara village in Odisha's Ganjam district, was arrested on Thursday on charges of attempted murder. Her husband, 35, is undergoing treatment, they said.

The incident took place on Sunday night but came to light after the woman's father-in-law lodged a complaint at the Bellaguntha police station, they added.

The couple got married on June 16.

In the police complaint, it was alleged that while her husband was urinating in the open on the back of their house, a heated argument broke out between them, and she allegedly pushed him into the well and threw stones that were lying nearby.

"She was very angry after finding out that her husband was a disabled man and did not do any work," a police officer said.

As the husband started shouting, the woman saved him by laying a ladder. After being rescued, he went to his father and narrated the episode. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

"Based on prima facie evidence, we have arrested the woman. Further investigation is underway," said Rebati Sabar, the inspector-in-charge of the Bellaguntha police station.

