Bhubaneswar, Nov 14: In a shocking incident, a labourer from Odisha's Kalahandi district sold his wife to a Delhi-based man and returned home after conducting their marriage. Later, police arrested the youth.

According to sources, Kheera Beruk, a native of Muskaguda village of Narla block in the Kalahandi district had married Purnami, daughter of Kulamani Bhoi nearly a year back.Telangana College Ragging: 10 Students Thrash Junior, Force Him To Chant Religious Slogans; Booked for Attempt to Murder After Video Goes Viral.

Kheera, along with his wife Purnami, left for New Delhi to work as daily labourer on October 30. But, Kheera alone returned home after a few days.

On November 5, Purnami called her father Kulamani and informed him about the incident. She also shared a video footage of the marriage ceremony conducted in Delhi to her father.

Speaking to the media, Kulamani alleged that Kheera sold Purnami to the Delhi man for money. Following this, Kulamani lodged a complaint before Narla police. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested Kheera Beruk. Ghaziabad Shocker: Two Men Hang, Torture Dog to Death, Police Register Case After Video Goes Viral (Disturbing Visuals).

Kulamani said he was not aware of the address of the man whom Purnami was sold to. He urged police to immediately rescue his daughter and bring her back.

"We have arrested and forwarded the accused Kheera Beruk. We are yet to rescue the victim," said Gangadhar Mehere, IIC of Narla police station.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2022 04:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).