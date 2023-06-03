Balasore, June 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived at the accident site in Odisha. He will take stock of one of the most horrific train accidents in recent memory, which has according to latest estimates killed over 261 people and over 1000 people injured.

PM Modi landed in an Air Force chopper near the site of the incident at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district. He will visit the injured at the Balasore District Hospital to meet the crash survivors. Balasore Train Tragedy: PM Narendra Modi To Visit Odisha To Take Stock of Situation, Train Accident Toll Rises to 261.

PM Narendra Modi Arrives at Crash Site in Balasore

Earlier today, PM Modi convened a meeting to review the situation in connection with the rail accident. The accident involved two passenger trains- Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district. Seventeen coaches of the passenger trains have been de-railed and severely damaged in the accident that took place on Friday evening. Odisha Train Accident: Rescue Operations Completed, Restoration Work Has Begun, Says Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Balasore

Odisha | Prime Minister Narendra, accompanied by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw & Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, takes stock of the situation at the #BalasoreTrainAccident site. pic.twitter.com/y6dNnEp4pA — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

According to the preliminary report by the State Emergency Operation Centre, over 900 people are injured. The toll rose from 238 to 261 according to the report. Seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Teams, five Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) Units and 24 Fire Services and Emergency Units engaged in rescue operations.