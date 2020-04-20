Palghar Mob Lynching Case: No Communal Angle, Strict Action Being Taken Against Perpetrators, Says Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, April 20: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday categorically said there is no communal angle in the Palghar mob lynching case, adding that swift action was taken soon after the crime was reported. Addressing the people of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray explained under what circumstances the mob lynching took place in Palghar's Gandchinchle village and added that no guilty will be spared. Palghar Mob Lynching: Amit Shah Speaks to Uddhav Thackeray, Seeks Report From Maharashtra Government.

"Those who think this incident (mob lynching) happened between two religions, I would urge them to visit Gandchinchle village after the lockdown is over. Go there and see who is living," Thackeray said. He said two sadhus (Swami Kalpvriksha Giri and Swami Sushil Giri) and their driver (Neelesh Telgade) were attacked and killed on Thursday night after rumours spread that they were robbers.

"There is no communal angle in it. There is nothing that two religious groups are involved," Thackeray asserted. "We have suspended two policemen and appointed ADG CID Crime Atulchandra Kulkarni to investigate the matter. Over 100 persons have been arrested including 5 main accused. They are in jail," he added.