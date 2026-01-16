Mumbai, January 16: Trends and results for the 227 seats of the BMC suggest a significant lead for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, signalling a potential shift in power that could deliver a major blow to the alliance of the Thackeray brothers (Shiv Sena-UBT and MNS). Following the high-stakes polling held on January 15 for 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Thane, the counting of votes is currently underway.

All eyes are on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) results, where the contest for control over India's richest civic body has become a matter of prestige. The central question gripping Mumbaikars is 'Who will be the next Mayor of Mumbai?'

With the BJP-Shinde alliance making strong gains, the possibility of a mayor from their alliance is looking increasingly likely. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have already announced that Marathi Mayor will take over after elected to the BMC.

While the Thackeray brothers had hoped for a "Marathi Manoos" consolidation, current trends show the BJP penetrating deep into traditional strongholds.

However, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has managed some notable victories, such as Ramakant Rahate in Ward 208, who defeated his Shinde-faction rival by a massive margin of approximately 4,000 votes.

BJP and Shiv Sena alliance is emerging as the dominant force with a clear lead in several wards. Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS combine is facing a tough challenge in maintaining their decade-long grip on the city.

However, the AIMIM has made its presence felt with wins in wards like 134 and 145, while Congress maintains a hold in specific pockets like Dharavi and Kurla. The final tally is expected by late evening, which will decide if the "Thackeray Brand" can withstand this electoral storm or if the Shinde-Fadnavis duo will finally plant their flag on the BMC headquarters.

As per the BMC's compilation, the key winners list (ward-wise) include ward 1 Rekha Yadav (Shiv Sena), ward 2 Tejaswi Ghosalkar (BJP), ward 3 Prakash Darekar (BJP), ward 4 Mangesh Pangare (Shiv Sena) ward 9 Shivanand Shetty (BJP), ward 20 Deepak Tawde (BJP), ward 22 Himanshu Parekh (BJP), ward 37 Yogita Kadam (Shiv Sena UBT), ward 51 Varsha Tembvalkar (Shiv Sena), ward 104 Prakash Gangadhare (BJP), ward 123 Sunil More (Shiv Sena UBT), ward no 134 Mehjabin Khan (MIM), ward 165 Ashraf Azmi (Congress), ward 182 Milind Vaidya (Shiv Sena UBT), ward 209 Yamini Jadhav (Shiv Sena) and ward 214 Ajay Patil (BJP).

