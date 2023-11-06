Varanasi, November 6: Varanasi’s Pappu chaiwalla, who runs a popular tea kiosk, has not slept since the past four days. Vishwanath Singh, a.k.a Pappu, fell ill a week ago and his son Manoj Singh received a phone call from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) inquiring about his father’s health.

Manoj Singh said that his father took ill five days ago and was suffering with fever. As he complained of uneasiness on November 3, Manoj rushed his father to the Maa Anandmayi Hospital where doctors treated him. After his condition improved, he was discharged from hospital. Andhra Pradesh Train Accident: PM Narendra Modi Announces Aid of Rs 2 Lakh to Kin of Deceased.

“On Saturday (November 4), I got a call from an official in PMO and he asked about my father’s health. I informed him that my father’s health is improving now. He is taking rest at home,” Manoj Singh said.

Vishwanath Singh is owner of the tea stall in Varanasi’s Assi area that hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election campaign. PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Cricket Team For Splendid Performance Against South Africa in ICC World Cup 2023, Calls Victory 'Great Birthday Gift' to Virat Kohli.

Family sources said that Pappu is so overwhelmed at the fact that the Prime Minister inquired about his wellbeing that he keeps asking his son if the telephone call was genuine and not a prank.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2023 09:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).