New Delhi, November 25: As the Winter Session of the Parliament will convene on Monday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move several Bills, including The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill which aims to amend the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, in addition with the Banking Regulation Act, the State Bank of India Act.

The Finance Minister will also move bills to amend the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, of 1970, and the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, of 1980 be taken into consideration. According to the list of business for Lok Sabha, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will move the Railways (Amendment) Bill, further to amend the Railway Act, 1989, be taken into consideration. Parliament Winter Session 2024: Government Open To Discuss All Issues, Says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), as well as the Ministry of Education, will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 56th Report of the Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development on implementation of Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion (SANKALP) Project concerning the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste and National Commission for Scheduled Tribes Vice-Chairman Ananta Nayak will move a motion for the association of one member of Rajya Sabha with the committees on the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (2024-25). Winter Session 2024: INDIA Bloc To Hold Parliamentary Floor Leaders Meeting To Decide Strategy on November 25.

"That this House do recommend to Rajya Sabha that Rajya Sabha do agree to nominate one member from Rajya Sabha to associate with the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for the un-expired portion of the term of the Committee vice Krishan Lal Panwar resigned from Rajya Sabha with effect from October 14, 2024 and do communicate to this House the name of the member so nominated by Rajya Sabha," the list of business stated.

BJP MP Rodmal Nagar and Ganesh Singh will move a motion for election of one member of Rajya Sabha to the Committees on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (2024-2025). "That this House does recommend to Rajya Sabha that Rajya Sabha do agree to elect one member from amongst the members of Rajya Sabha to associate with the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes for the un-expired portion of the term of the Committee vice Beedha Masthan Rao Yadav resigned from Rajya Sabha with effect from August 29, 2024, and do communicate to this House the name of the member so elected to the Committee," the list added.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will move a motion for the election of two members to the Council of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). "That in pursuance of clause (k) of sub-section (2) of Section 31 of the Institutes of Technology Act, 1961, the members of this House do proceed to elect, in such manner, as the Speaker may direct, two members from amongst themselves to serve as members of the Council of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) subject to the other provisions of the said Act and rules made thereunder," the list of business read.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jayant Chaudhary, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, MoS for External Affairs Kirtivardhan Singh, MoS for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse, MoS for Ministry of Education Sukanta Majumdar, and MoS for Ministry of Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra will lay papers on the table on Monday in the lower house.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu will move the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024, bill to provide for regulation and control of the design, manufacture, maintenance, possession, use, operation, sale, export, and import of aircraft and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration. also to move that the Bill be passed.

BJP State President and Union Minister JP Nadda will move the motion for election to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS), Bangalore. "That in pursuance of clause (l) of sub-section (l) of Section 5 of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS), Bangalore, Act, 2012, this House do proceed to elect in such manner as directed by the Chairman, one Member from amongst the Members of the House to be a member of the NIMHANS, Bangalore," it added.

Union Minister Manohar Lal will move the motion for election to the Advisory Council of the Delhi Development Authority (DADA). "That in pursuance of clause (h) of sub-section (2) read with sub-section (4) of Section 5 of the Delhi Development Act, 1957 (61 of 1957), this House do proceed to elect in such manner as directed by the Chairman, one Member from amongst the Members of the House to be a member of the Advisory Council of the Delhi Development Authority for a term of four years," the list of business read.

MoS Veeranna Somanna will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of Recommendations contained in the 21st Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Water Resources on Demands for Grants (2023-24) pertaining to Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation in the Upper House.

He will also make a statement regarding the status of implementation of Recommendations contained in the 28th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Water Resources on Action Taken by the Government on the Observations / Recommendation contained in the Twenty-First Report of the Committee on Demands for Grants (2023-24) pertaining to Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation.

The Winter Session of Parliament will commence on Monday (November 25) and subject to exigencies of Government Business, the session is set to conclude on December 20. There will be no sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on November 26, to commemorate "Constitution Day" as per a statement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2024 08:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).