New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Ahead of the commencement of the Winter Session of Parliament on Monday, floor leaders of INDIA bloc parites will hold a meeting in Parliament House to decide the strategy of opposition, sources said.

The meeting will be held at 10 am on November 25.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to decide the strategy of the Opposition for the Parliamentary Session, they said.

Notably, Congress is expected to raise the Manipur issue and bribery charges against the Adani Group.

Meanwhile, the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill is among the bills that are likely to be considered for discussion in this Winter Session of Parliament that will be convened on November 25. The INDIA bloc has strongly opposed the bill.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju convened a meeting with the floor leaders of political parties in both the upper and lower houses of Parliament.The all-party meeting that began at 11 am at the Main Committee Room, at Parliament House Annexe in the national capital was was presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

According to Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, Congress called for discussion in Parliament on bribery charges against the Adani Group

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Tiwari said, "Before the Winter session, the Congress has urged the government that the US Department of Justice in New York has taken cognizance that a major industrial house here is not only controlling the industry but also controlling the government. As per the reports, the Adani Group has given bribes worth about Rs 2300 crore to the ruling party leaders and officials for various industries related to solar energy."

"We have asked to raise the Manipur issue...Rapes, murders are happening and there is no law and order in Manipur...There is unemployment in the country. All records have been broken. The issue of withdrawal of the forces should be taken up in the Parliament. I am also worried that the pollution situation in Northern India is becoming more and more serious," the Congress leader added.

During the session, the government could also look to introduce the 'One Nation One Election' bill.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that his government was working towards achieving One Nation One Poll which will ensure simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

"We are now working towards One Nation One Election, which will strengthen India's democracy, give optimum outcome of India's resources and the country will gain new momentum in achieving the dream of a developed India," he said.

However, Congress has rejected the idea of implementing One Nation One Election, saying that the PM has to take everyone in Parliament into confidence for this issue.

The winter Session of Parliament commences tomorrow and subject to exigencies of Government Business, the session is set to conclude on December 20. There will be no sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on 26th November 2024 to commemorate "Constitution Day," as per a statement. (ANI)

