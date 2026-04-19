Veteran Tamil director Bharathiraja has lauded actress Radikaa Sarathkumar for her performance in the recently released film Thaai Kizhavi, predicting that she is a strong contender for a National Film Award. The filmmaker, who is currently recovering from a prolonged illness, shared his views after watching the movie, leading to a viral moment on social media that has touched fans of both the mentor and his protegee. ‘Thaai Kizhavi’ OTT Release Date: When and Where To Watch Radikaa Sarathkumar’s Tamil Comedy Drama Online.

Bharathiraja Reviews ‘Thaai Kizhavi’

Despite appearing frail in a video shared by Radikaa, Bharathiraja’s passion for cinema remained evident as he discussed the film. During a personal visit from the actress, the legendary director spoke highly of her portrayal of Pavunuthayi, a fierce rural matriarch. He specifically noted that her performance was of such high calibre that it deserved national recognition.

The interaction was captured in a heartfelt clip where Bharathiraja is seen confirming he has watched the film and praising its quality. Radikaa, visibly moved by the endorsement from her "guru," responded by saying that if such an honour were to come her way, she would dedicate it at his feet.

Radikaa Sarathkumar and Bharathirajas Viral Interaction

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radikaa Sarathkumar (@radikaasarathkumar)

About ‘Thaai Kizhavi’ and Radikaa Sarathkumar's Transformation

Thaai Kizhavi, directed by debutant Sivakumar Murugesan and produced by Sivakarthikeyan, features Radikaa in a character unlike any she has played in her decades-long career. She stars as a blunt, intimidating, and independent elderly moneylender in a rural village.

The plot blends comedy and drama, focusing on the matriarch’s sons and their desperate attempts to secure her hidden wealth as she nears the end of her life. Critics have praised Radikaa’s "mass-y" and commanding performance, noting that she dominates the screen even with limited dialogue in certain segments of the film.

A Full-Circle Moment for Radikaa Sarathkumar and Bharathiraja

The praise holds significant weight in the industry, as Bharathiraja is the filmmaker who introduced Radikaa to the silver screen in the 1978 classic Kizhakke Pogum Rail. Their relationship has spanned nearly five decades, with Radikaa often crediting her foundational acting skills to his direction.

In her Instagram post, Radikaa expressed that the director's blessing meant more to her than any physical trophy. "This blessing is more than any award," she wrote, adding that while it was difficult to see him in a frail state following his hospitalisation, his love for cinema remains his primary driving force. Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’ Leaked Online Days After ‘Jana Nayagan’ Piracy Row; Makers Warn of Strict Action.

Thaai Kizhavi originally hit theatres in February 2026 and received positive reviews for its rooted storytelling and situational humour. Following its successful theatrical run, the film began streaming on JioHotstar on April 10, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Radikaa Sarathkumar). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 12:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).