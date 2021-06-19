New Delhi, June 19: The prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged in India on Saturday. The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have kept the prices of petrol and diesel same across the four metro cities. The petrol and diesel prices were hiked by the OMCs on Friday. In Delhi the prices of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 96.93 per litre and Rs 87.69 per litre respectively on Saturday after they were increased by 27 paise and 28 paise respectively on Friday.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Mumbai are kept unchanged at Rs 103.08 per litre and Rs 95.14 per litre on Saturday. The petrol price breached the Rs 100-mark in the Maharashtra's capital city on May 29 and has remained above the limit since then. Meanwhile, the price of petrol and diesel in Kolkata on Saturday stood at Rs 96.84 per litre and Rs 90.54 per litre respectively. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

Fuel Prices in Metros on June 19, 2021:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi Rs 96.93 Rs 87.69 Mumbai Rs 103.08 Rs 95.14 Kolkata Rs 96.84 Rs 90.54 Chennai Rs 98.14 Rs 92.31

The prices of petrol in Chennai stood at Rs 98.14 per litre on Saturday, while the diesel price in the city at Rs 92.31 per litre. In India the Oil Marketing companies (OMCs) change, determine the prices of petrol and diesel on daily basis. The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked earlier on Friday.

