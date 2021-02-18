Raipur, 18 February: Amid the stir due to steep hike in petrol-diesel prices across the country, people of Chhattisgarh are still in relief as the petrol in Chhattisgarh is Rs 12 cheaper and diesel is Rs 4 cheaper in Chhattisgarh as compared to the other neighbouring states. Reason behind this relief is Bhupesh Baghel Government’s decision to have VAT rate lower than the neighbouring states.

Presently, State Tax or VAT rate in Chhattisgarh is 25%+Rs2/litre on Petrol and 25%+Re1/litre on Diesel.Petrol price in Raipur district is Rs 87.28/litre and diesel price is Rs 85.66/litre in Raipur district, where as petrol price in Gondia district of Maharashtra state is Rs 96.07/llitre and diesel price there is Rs86.31/litre. Petrol Price Surpasses Rs 100 Per Litre First Time in India, at Rs 100.49 in Sri Ganganagar.

Likewise in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh, petrol price is Rs 99.07/litre and diesel price is Rs 89.55/litre. In Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, petrol price is Rs 87.76/liltre and diesel price is Rs 84.24/litre. In Simdega of Jharkhand, petrol price is Rs 87.81/litre and diesel price is Rs 85.19/litre. In Bargadh of Odisha state, petrol price is Rs 90.64/litre and diesel price is Rs 87.34/litre.

It is noteworthy that the base price of petrol is Rs 19.48/litre, on which Central Government imposes central excise of Rs 31.98, whereas Chhattisgarh Government imposes VAT of Rs 15.11. Similarly,the base price of diesel os Rs 28.66, on which Central Government imposes central excise of Rs 31.83, whereas Chhattisgarh Government imposes only Rs 16.12 as VAT.