PF Pension Alert for EPS-95 Subscribers: How To Submit Your Life Certificate Without Visiting a Centre

Pensioners covered under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS)-95 who are unable to submit their annual Life Certificate can now avail doorstep assistance through the postal department, according to information shared by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). The facility is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted pension payments for eligible beneficiaries who may face difficulties in completing the process on their own.

Under EPS-95 rules, pensioners are required to submit a Life Certificate once every year to continue receiving their pension without interruption. Those who fail to update the certificate within the prescribed period risk delays or disruption in pension disbursement. To make the process easier, pensioners can also submit a Digital Life Certificate (DLC), popularly known as Jeevan Pramaan. EPFO 3.0: How Employees Will Withdraw PF Instantly via UPI and ATM Without Employer Approval.

PF Pension Alert for EPS-95 Subscribers

What Is Jeevan Pramaan?

Jeevan Pramaan is an Aadhaar-based, biometric-enabled Digital Life Certificate that allows pensioners to verify their living status electronically.

The Digital Life Certificate is generated using a pensioner's Aadhaar number and biometric authentication. Once generated, pensioners can log in using their Pramaan ID, generate a one-time password and download the certificate from the system. The digital process is designed to reduce the need for physical visits to pension offices and simplify annual verification requirements. EPF Interest Not Credited Yet? Here Is Why Your EPFO Account May Show a Delay.

When Must EPS Pensioners Submit a Life Certificate?

According to EPS-95 rules, every pensioner must update their Life Certificate or Jeevan Pramaan within one year from the date of their last submission. Timely submission is essential to ensure that pension payments continue without any interruption.

What If a Pensioner Cannot Submit the Certificate?

For pensioners who are unable to submit the certificate themselves, EPFO has highlighted a doorstep service offered through the postal department. According to EPFO, pensioners can call 033-22029000, following which a postal employee will visit their residence and complete the Life Certificate submission process free of cost.

In a post on X, EPFO said: "If you are unable to submit your 'Life Certificate', just make one call 033-22029000. The postal worker will come to your home and submit the 'Life Certificate' for free. If you are unable to submit your 'Life Certificate', just make a call." The service is intended to assist elderly, bedridden or mobility-challenged pensioners who may find it difficult to visit designated centres.

Current Minimum Pension Under EPS-95

The minimum pension payable under the Employees' Pension Scheme is INR 1,000 per month for eligible beneficiaries. The minimum pension amount also applies to widow, widower, nominee and dependent parent pension beneficiaries.

Under the scheme, children are entitled to a minimum pension of INR 250 per month, while orphan pension beneficiaries receive a minimum pension of INr 750 per month.

How EPS Contributions Are Calculated

EPS is mandatory for eligible employees working in establishments with 20 or more employees and earning up to INR 15,000 per month at the time of joining. Every month, a pension contribution is deposited into the scheme through EPFO. The contribution is calculated at 8.33% of an employee's basic salary and dearness allowance (DA), subject to a maximum monthly contribution of INR 1,250.

Why the Annual Life Certificate Matters

The Life Certificate serves as proof that a pensioner is alive and eligible to continue receiving pension benefits. The annual verification process helps prevent fraudulent withdrawals and ensures that pension payments reach the intended beneficiaries.

With the availability of digital and doorstep submission options, EPFO aims to make compliance easier for pensioners while ensuring continuity of pension payments under the EPS-95 scheme.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of EPFO). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 10:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).