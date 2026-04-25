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News INDIA India Launches NMBA 2.0 and SMILE Mobile App: New Digital Platforms To Strengthen Drug De-Addiction and Beggary Rehabilitation Programmes The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Saturday launched two upgraded digital tools at the Chintan Shivir in Chandigarh to strengthen India’s drug control and beggary‑rehabilitation programmes. The applications are namely, the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) 2.0 App and the SMILE–Beggary Survey Mobile Application.

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New Delhi, April 25: The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Saturday launched two upgraded digital tools at the Chintan Shivir in Chandigarh to strengthen India’s drug control and beggary‑rehabilitation programmes. The applications are namely, the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) 2.0 App and the SMILE–Beggary Survey Mobile Application. The enhanced application, NMBA 2.0 App, is designed as a centralised digital tool for states or districts and other stakeholders to facilitate real-time reporting, monitoring, and coordination among implementing agencies at the National, State, District, and institutional levels.

The upgraded version builds upon existing capabilities while introducing new features aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability, and data-driven governance. The NMBA App, currently accessible to authorised users, supports states, districts, spiritual organisations and other stakeholders in uploading and tracking activities under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan through a consolidated dashboard with near real-time visibility. It also serves as a resource platform by providing Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials along with basic communication support for Nasha Mukti Mitras to facilitate awareness efforts. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, MoS Raksha Khadse to Lead Chintan Shivir of Youth Affairs and Sports Ministers in Srinagar.

The application enables onboarding and managing master volunteers and enables institutions to organise pledge-taking activities as part of their outreach. It also offers access to key helpline numbers i.e. de addiction helpline and MANAS helpline, including de-addiction and mental health support services, along with basic technical assistance contacts. SMILE–Beggary Survey Mobile Application will strengthen field-level implementation through real-time data collection and improved monitoring. The application will enable implementing agencies and district authorities to capture survey data digitally, ensuring accuracy, transparency, and timely reporting. Chandigarh: Three-Day National Chintan Shivir Inaugurated to Strengthen Social Justice Delivery.

The launch of the mobile application will help address challenges such as delayed and inconsistent data reporting, while enhancing the ministry’s capacity for real-time monitoring, data analytics, and performance tracking across cities.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 03:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).