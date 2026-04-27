The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially released the TS EAMCET 2026 Hall Ticket for the Engineering stream on April 27. Candidates who have successfully registered for the engineering entrance examination can now download their admit cards directly from the official portal, eapcet.tgche.ac.in. Students are advised to download and verify their hall tickets at the earliest to avoid any last-minute issues.

TS EAMCET 2026 Hall Ticket: Key Dates to Remember

The release of the engineering stream hall ticket comes after the admit cards for pharmacy courses were made available on April 23, 2026. The TS EAMCET 2026 Engineering examination is scheduled to be held from May 9 to May 11, 2026. Candidates must ensure they carry a printed copy of their hall ticket to the examination centre, as entry will not be permitted without it. NEET UG 2026 Admit Card for May 3 Exam Released at neet.nta.nic.in

How to Download TS EAMCET 2026 Hall Ticket

Follow these simple steps to download your TS EAMCET Engineering admit card:

Visit the official website - eapcet.tgche.ac.in Click on the TS EAMCET 2026 Hall Ticket download link on the homepage Enter your registration number and date of birth Your admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for exam day use

Details Mentioned on TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2026

Candidates should carefully check the following details on their admit card after downloading:

Candidate's name and photograph

Registration number

Exam date, time, and shift

Examination centre name and address

Important instructions for the exam day

If any discrepancy is found, candidates should immediately contact the TGCHE authorities for correction before the examination date.

About TS EAMCET 2026

TS EAMCET, officially known as Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, is a state-level entrance exam conducted by TGCHE. It serves as the gateway for admissions to Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy undergraduate programmes across colleges in Telangana. Every year, lakhs of students appear for this competitive examination to secure seats in their desired courses and institutions.

Candidates are urged not to wait until the last minute and download their TS EAMCET 2026 Engineering Hall Ticket today from eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 10:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).