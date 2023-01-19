Mumbai, January 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Mumbai today. During his visit to the maximum city, PM Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of various infrastructure projects. The prime minister will also inaugurate two Metro lines - 2A (Andheri to Dahisar west), and 7 (Andheri east to Dahisar).

In view of the upcoming BMC Elections, the PM is also expected to make a few announcements. Along with this, the prime minister is likely to address a public rally during his visit to the city. Taking note of all these, some restrictions have been placed in the city for seamless conduct. PM Narendra Modi Mumbai Visit: Police Ban Drones, Paragliders, Microlight Aircraft in These Areas on January 19.

Section 144 Imposed:

Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Vishal Thakur, vide powers conferred upon him issued the order under Section 144 of CrPC ahead of the prime minister's visit. PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7.

Traffic Advisory:

Traffic movement on the Western Express Highway is likely to be affected. Media reports said that the southbound movement on Western Express Highway has been stopped from 4:15 pm to 5:30 pm, while the northbound movement was from 5:30 pm to 6:45 pm. All the traffic routes to and from BKC are likely to be congested on January 19.

Watch Video:

No Flying Zone:

Mumbai police have also ordered a no-flying zone in several parts of the city. "No drone, paragliders, remote control microlight aircraft flying activities to be allowed in the jurisdiction of BKC Police Station, Andheri Police Station, Meghwadi Police Station, Jogeshwari Police Station," the order read.

Mumbai Metro To Be Shut for Some Time:

According to media reports, the Ghatkopar-Versova - Metro Blue Line 1 - services will remain shut for 1 hour and 45 minutes during evening peak hours to facilitate PM Modi's visit to Gundavali station of Red Line 7 for its inauguration.

Mumbai local Update:

Mumbai local, also known as the city's lifeline, is expected to run smoothly.

As this marks his first visit to Mumbai since the Eknath Shinde-led government came into power, PM Narendra Modi will address BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) workers at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) exhibition ground.

