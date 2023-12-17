Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Surat Diamond Bourse, World’s Largest Workplace Overtaking Pentagon (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Surat Diamond Bourse, world’s largest workplace for international diamond and jewellery business, in Surat on Sunday, December 17. It will be a global centre for trading both rough and polished diamonds as well as jewellery. The bourse will comprise a state-of-the-art ‘Customs Clearance House’ for Import – Export, a jewellery mall for retail jewellery business and a facility for International Banking and Safe Vaults. PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Integrated Terminal Building at Surat Airport and Diamond Bourse Today.

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Surat Diamond Bourse

#WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Surat Diamond Bourse It will be the world’s largest and modern centre for international diamond and jewellery business. It will be a global centre for trading both rough and polished diamonds as well as jewellery.… pic.twitter.com/ri6GOiMby0 — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)