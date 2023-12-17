Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Surat Diamond Bourse, World’s Largest Workplace Overtaking Pentagon (Watch Video)

The bourse will comprise a state-of-the-art ‘Customs Clearance House’ for Import – Export, a jewellery mall for retail jewellery business and a facility for International Banking and Safe Vaults.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 17, 2023 11:26 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Surat Diamond Bourse, world’s largest workplace for international diamond and jewellery business, in Surat on Sunday, December 17. It will be a global centre for trading both rough and polished diamonds as well as jewellery. The bourse will comprise a state-of-the-art ‘Customs Clearance House’ for Import – Export, a jewellery mall for retail jewellery business and a facility for International Banking and Safe Vaults. PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Integrated Terminal Building at Surat Airport and Diamond Bourse Today.

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Surat Diamond Bourse

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Gujarat Live Breaking News Headlines Narendra Modi Surat Surat Diamond Bourse World’s Largest Office

Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Surat Diamond Bourse, World’s Largest Workplace Overtaking Pentagon (Watch Video)

The bourse will comprise a state-of-the-art ‘Customs Clearance House’ for Import – Export, a jewellery mall for retail jewellery business and a facility for International Banking and Safe Vaults.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 17, 2023 11:26 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Surat Diamond Bourse, world’s largest workplace for international diamond and jewellery business, in Surat on Sunday, December 17. It will be a global centre for trading both rough and polished diamonds as well as jewellery. The bourse will comprise a state-of-the-art ‘Customs Clearance House’ for Import – Export, a jewellery mall for retail jewellery business and a facility for International Banking and Safe Vaults. PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Integrated Terminal Building at Surat Airport and Diamond Bourse Today.

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Surat Diamond Bourse

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Gujarat Live Breaking News Headlines Narendra Modi Surat Surat Diamond Bourse World’s Largest Office
You might also like
Rape Is Rape Even if Committed by a Husband Against His Wife, Says Gujarat High Court While Calling To Break Silence Over Gender Violence
News

Rape Is Rape Even if Committed by a Husband Against His Wife, Says Gujarat High Court While Calling To Break Silence Over Gender Violence
Rajasthan Road Accident: Three Killed After Car Hits Divider and Catches Fire in Ajmer (Watch Video)
News

Rajasthan Road Accident: Three Killed After Car Hits Divider and Catches Fire in Ajmer (Watch Video)
Socially Team Latestly| Dec 17, 2023 11:26 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Surat Diamond Bourse, world’s largest workplace for international diamond and jewellery business, in Surat on Sunday, December 17. It will be a global centre for trading both rough and polished diamonds as well as jewellery. The bourse will comprise a state-of-the-art ‘Customs Clearance House’ for Import – Export, a jewellery mall for retail jewellery business and a facility for International Banking and Safe Vaults. PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Integrated Terminal Building at Surat Airport and Diamond Bourse Today.

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Surat Diamond Bourse

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Gujarat Live Breaking News Headlines Narendra Modi Surat Surat Diamond Bourse World’s Largest Office
You might also like
Rape Is Rape Even if Committed by a Husband Against His Wife, Says Gujarat High Court While Calling To Break Silence Over Gender Violence
News

Rape Is Rape Even if Committed by a Husband Against His Wife, Says Gujarat High Court While Calling To Break Silence Over Gender Violence
Rajasthan Road Accident: Three Killed After Car Hits Divider and Catches Fire in Ajmer (Watch Video)
News

Rajasthan Road Accident: Three Killed After Car Hits Divider and Catches Fire in Ajmer (Watch Video)
Mumbai Shocker: Rape Case Filed Against Billionaire Industrialist
News

Mumbai Shocker: Rape Case Filed Against Billionaire Industrialist
Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah Dies: India Announces One-Day State Mourning on December 17 on Passing Away of Kuwait’s Emir
News

Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah Dies: India Announces One-Day State Mourning on December 17 on Passing Away of Kuwait’s Emir
Google Trends Google Trends
New Zealand vs Bangladesh
100K+ searches
La Liga
50K+ searches
Barcelona
20K+ searches
Kuwait
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View aload Accident: Three Killed After Car Hits Divider and Catches Fire in Ajmer (Watch Video)" class="_6q-tv" data-testid="user-avatar" draggable="false" src="https://st1.latestly.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/Ajmer-Car-Fire-150x150.jpg#thumbnail#150#150">
Rajasthan
Google Trends Google Trends
New Zealand vs Bangladesh
100K+ searches
La Liga
50K+ searches
Barcelona
20K+ searches
Kuwait
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma