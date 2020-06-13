Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

PM Narendra Modi Invites Ideas for June 28 'Mann Ki Baat' Radio Programme, Asks Citizens to Record Message on 1800-11-7800 or Write on MyGov or NaMo App

News Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 04:04 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi Invites Ideas for June 28 'Mann Ki Baat' Radio Programme, Asks Citizens to Record Message on 1800-11-7800 or Write on MyGov or NaMo App
File Image of Narendra Modi addressing nation via Mann Ki Baat | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday invited ideas and inputs for his next episode on Mann ki Baat. The Premier will be addressing 66th episode of Mann ki Baat on June 28 at 11 am. Notably, this will be the first radio programme by PM Modi after the centre announced Unlock 1.0, to restart economic activities after aggressive COVID-19 lockdown. Night Curfew Exemption: Don't Stop Trucks With Goods From 9 pm to 5 am, Says MHA in Letter to States and UTs.

"I look forward to your ideas and inputs for Mann Ki Baat, which will take place on June 28. You can: Record a message by dialling 1800-11-7800. Or, write on MyGov or NaMo app," the message on the official twitter handle of Mann ki Baat said. Complete Lockdown to be Imposed in India From June 15, Trains, Flight Operations to be Suspended Again? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

Tweet by Official Handle of Mann Ki Baat:

Unlock 1.0 was implemented from June 1, to start economic activities. The centre allowed the opening of offices, bus services and shop but in a restricted manner with various guidelines. Restaurants were also opened for dine-in.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases in the country have reached 3,08,993. According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry's latest update, total active cases in the country are 1,45,779, while the 1,54,330 have recovered from the illness. Till now, 8,884 people have also died due to the infection.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Coronavirus COVID 19 June 28 Mann ki Baat Mann Ki Baat Mann ki Baat June 28 episode Mann Ki Baat radio programme MyGov Namo app PM Narendra Modi
