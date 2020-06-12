Night Curfew Exemption: Don't Stop Trucks With Goods From 9 pm to 5 am, Says MHA in Letter to States and UTs

New Delhi, June 12: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday dispatched a letter to all states and union territories, directing them to not to stop the movement of trucks and buses on highways after the night curfew comes into effect. The purpose of restrictions between 9 pm in the evening to 5 am in the morning is only to prevent congregations, the Home Ministry said. Complete Lockdown to be Imposed in India From June 15, Trains, Flight Operations to be Suspended Again? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

The state governments and union territories were instructed to allow trucks carrying goods to operate at all times including the hours falling under night curfew. The trucks on highways are key to maintain logistics supply and their inter-state movement cannot be stalled, the MHA said.

The movement of other individuals, however, needs to be regulated if they have ventured out without any essential reason, the order implied. The buses carrying persons for interstate or intrastate commutation are exempted, it clarified.

"The restriction does not apply to loading/unloading of goods (as part of supply chains and logistics); buses carrying persons and trucks plying on State/National Highways; or persons travelling to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and flights," the MHA statement read.

MHA Letter to States on Night Curfew

#MHA WRITES TO STATE CHIEF SECRETARIES AND UT ADMINISTRATORS - SIMPLIFIES WHAT NIGHT CURFEW IS. Asks thm not to stop trucks as supply chain of commodities is getting affected. #indiafightscarona pic.twitter.com/ivJHiNsNvG — Neeta Sharma (@NEETAS11) June 12, 2020

The night curfews were announced from May 18, when the complete lockdown was relaxed and greater relaxations were announced during the day hours. Till June 1, the night curfew stretched from 7 pm to 7 am, and was subsequently relaxed from 9 pm to 5 am. All individual movements and non-essential economic activities are barred during the period.

