Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    141842

  • Total Deaths

    8498

  • Total Recovered

    147195

  • Total Confirmed

    297535
#StayHomeStaySafe

Night Curfew Exemption: Don't Stop Trucks With Goods From 9 pm to 5 am, Says MHA in Letter to States and UTs

News Team Latestly| Jun 12, 2020 05:48 PM IST
A+
A-
Night Curfew Exemption: Don't Stop Trucks With Goods From 9 pm to 5 am, Says MHA in Letter to States and UTs
Truck movement in night | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 12: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday dispatched a letter to all states and union territories, directing them to not to stop the movement of trucks and buses on highways after the night curfew comes into effect. The purpose of restrictions between 9 pm in the evening to 5 am in the morning is only to prevent congregations, the Home Ministry said. Complete Lockdown to be Imposed in India From June 15, Trains, Flight Operations to be Suspended Again? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

The state governments and union territories were instructed to allow trucks carrying goods to operate at all times including the hours falling under night curfew. The trucks on highways are key to maintain logistics supply and their inter-state movement cannot be stalled, the MHA said.

The movement of other individuals, however, needs to be regulated if they have ventured out without any essential reason, the order implied. The buses carrying persons for interstate or intrastate commutation are exempted, it clarified.

"The restriction does not apply to loading/unloading of goods (as part of supply chains and logistics); buses carrying persons and trucks plying on State/National Highways; or persons travelling to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and flights," the MHA statement read.

MHA Letter to States on Night Curfew

The night curfews were announced from May 18, when the complete lockdown was relaxed and greater relaxations were announced during the day hours. Till June 1, the night curfew stretched from 7 pm to 7 am, and was subsequently relaxed from 9 pm to 5 am. All individual movements and non-essential economic activities are barred during the period.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 05:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
buses COVID-19 Lockdown Lockdown MHA Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Night Curfew trucks
You might also like
GST Council Meet: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Relief on Late Fees For GST Return Filing, Check Details
News

GST Council Meet: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Relief on Late Fees For GST Return Filing, Check Details
Supreme Court Asks Finance Ministry, RBI to Hold Meeting to Discuss Interest Waivers on Deferred Loan Repayments During Moratorium Period
News

Supreme Court Asks Finance Ministry, RBI to Hold Meeting to Discuss Interest Waivers on Deferred Loan Repayments During Moratorium Period
Lockdown Has Not Been Re-imposed, Says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
News

Lockdown Has Not Been Re-imposed, Says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Supreme Court Says No Action Against Private Employers Who Didn't Pay Wages to Workers During Lockdown
News

Supreme Court Says No Action Against Private Employers Who Didn't Pay Wages to Workers During Lockdown
Thadam Remake: Shooting Of Sidharth Malhotra Starrer To Commence From August?
Bollywood

Thadam Remake: Shooting Of Sidharth Malhotra Starrer To Commence From August?
Latest COVID-19 Tracker Worldometers Shows India Outranks UK to Become Fourth-Most Coronavirus Infected Country With Total Tally Nearing The 3 Lakh Mark
News

Latest COVID-19 Tracker Worldometers Shows India Outranks UK to Become Fourth-Most Coronavirus Infected Country With Total Tally Nearing The 3 Lakh Mark
How to Have Sex During COVID-19 Pandemic? Get Kinky, Avoid Orgies, Be Creative with Sex Positions Wearing Masks and More, Here's What NYC Health Officials Have to Say
Relationships

How to Have Sex During COVID-19 Pandemic? Get Kinky, Avoid Orgies, Be Creative with Sex Positions Wearing Masks and More, Here's What NYC Health Officials Have to Say
Meet Shivanand Hulyalkar, the Congress Party Member & Social Worker, Working on Ground for the Welfare of People During a Pandemic
News

Meet Shivanand Hulyalkar, the Congress Party Member & Social Worker, Working on Ground for the Welfare of People During a Pandemic
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.00 72.22
Kolkata 75.94 68.17
Mumbai 80.98 70.92
Chennai 77.96 70.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.8900 0.25
EUR 86.2150 0.16
GBP 96.1050 -0.47
JPY 70.8500 0.35
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement