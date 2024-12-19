New Delhi, December 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday enquired about the well-being of two BJP MPs injured during a commotion at the Parliament entrance, allegedly involving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

PM Modi personally called up BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput to enquire about their health after they sustained injuries. He also assured them of full support. ‘BJP MPs Pushed Me’: Rahul Gandhi Reacts After Pratap Sarangi Blamed Him for His Injuries During Chaos at Parliament (Watch Video).

The development followed a heated confrontation on the Parliament premises during a protest by Opposition MPs alleging disrespect towards Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

The incident escalated when BJP MP Pratap Sarangi accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of pushing an MP, causing a chain reaction that led Sarangi to fall and sustain a head injury.

Speaking to IANS, Sarangi claimed, "Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP, and he collided with me. I fell and was hit on the head, which is bleeding. The push was initiated by Rahul Gandhi." Pratap Sarangi Injured in Chaos Outside Parliament, BJP MP Alleges ‘Push’ From Rahul Gandhi (Watch Video).

According to NDTV, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, in a sarcastic quip aimed at Rahul Gandhi - who holds a Black Belt in Aikido, a contemporary Japanese martial art, said, "Have you learnt karate, kung fu, to beat other MPs?"

Denying claims of deliberately pushing the BJP leader, Rahul Gandhi told reporters, "It might be recorded in the cameras. BJP MPs were stopping us from entering Parliament. They blocked and threatened us. This is our right to protest."

Rahul Gandhi said it was, in fact, a group of BJP MPs who were pushing and shoving him and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and that prompted the clash, reported NDTV.

The protest was held against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent remarks in the Rajya Sabha, which the Opposition claimed insulted Dr Ambedkar.

The Opposition demanded HM Shah’s removal from the Cabinet. Meanwhile, BJP MPs staged a counter-protest, accusing Congress of disrespecting the Constitution and Dr Ambedkar.

Led by BJP MP Anurag Thakur, they raised slogans such as "Congress party maafi maango, Ambedkar ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan (Congress must apologise, India will not tolerate the insult to Ambedkar)."

Thakur criticised the Congress, stating, "The Nehru-Gandhi family has repeatedly disrespected Dr. Ambedkar. Despite being the architect of the Constitution, they worked to defeat him in elections and delayed honouring him with the Bharat Ratna, which was finally awarded by a non-Congress government."

