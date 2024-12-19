New Delhi, December 19: The ruckus outside Parliament after both BJP and Opposition MPs staged parallel protests has snowballed into a huge controversy. After BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi alleged that he was hurt after Rahul Gandhi pushed him, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition said that he was trying to go inside the Parliament and the incident happened when BJP MPs tried to push him.

Speaking to the media, Rahul Gandhi asserted that they have the right to go inside Parliament. "This might be on your camera. I was trying to go inside through the Parliament entrance, BJP MPs were trying to stop me, push me and threaten me. So this happened...Yes, this has happened (Mallikarjun Kharge being pushed). But we do not get affected by jostling. But this is the entrance and we have the right to go in. BJP MPs were trying to stop us from going in. The central issue is that they are attacking the Constitution and insulting the memory of Ambedkar ji," the Lok Sabha LoP said. Pratap Sarangi Injured in Chaos Outside Parliament, BJP MP Alleges ‘Push’ From Rahul Gandhi (Watch Video).

‘BJP MPs Pushed Me’

Earlier, BJP MP Pratap Chandra claimed that he was standing on stairs when another member of Parliament fell on him, leading to an injury on his head. "Rahul Gandhi pushed a member of Parliament who fell on me after which I fell down...I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me..." Singh told reporters.

This comes as the ruling BJP MPs were protesting in the Parliament's premises against the Congress party for "insulting" Babasaheb Ambedkar. Meanwhile, both the houses were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday amid opposition and BJP protest over Ambedkar controversy. ‘Babasaheb Ambedkar Ji Ka Apmaan Nahi Chalega’: BJP MPs Protest Against Congress at Parliament Premises Amid Chaos Over Amit Shah’s BR Ambedkar Remarks (Watch Video).

INDIA Bloc MPs led by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi held a protest on Thursday in the Parliament premises and demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed adjournments, earlier on Wednesday, with the Congress and other opposition members protesting against remarks of Home Minister Amit Shah relating to BR Ambedkar during his attack on Congress in his speech in Rajya Sabha.