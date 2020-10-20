New Delhi, October 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that digital health ID system underNational Digital Health Mission would be used to ensure immunisation to every citizen of the country. Addressing the Grand Challenges Annual Meeting 2020, PM Modi said, "India is already working on putting a well-established Vaccine delivery system in place and this digitised network along with digital health ID will be used to ensure immunisation of our citizens."

The digital health ID system was announced by the Prime Minister on August 15. In his Independence Day address, PM Modi had said that the National Digital Health Mission would bring a new revolution in India's health sector and it would help reduce problems in getting treatment with the help of technology. What is National Digital Health Mission Announced by PM Narendra Modi in His Independence Day 2020 Speech?

What id National Digital Health ID:

It is the Unique Health ID that will be provided to every citizen of the country. It would have details of diseases, diagnosis, report, medication, etc. in a common database. The Centre also assured people that the digital health ID would store health-related information and not sensitive personal details such as banking information, sex life, caste, religion, political affiliations, etc.

A digital health ID could easily make available to the treating physician all their details on fingertips, and the patient can even be directed to the most optimal health facility based on their condition and location. A digital id to citizens could prove beneficial in the current COVID-19 pandemic situations where many from rural areas and small towns are coming to metros and tier 1 and 2 cities to get treatment. When Will India Get COVID-19 Vaccine? Here's Where AstraZeneca, Sputnik V And Other Vaccine Trials Stand in India.

Meanwhile, National Digital Health Mission (NDHM), which was launched by the PM on August 15, comprises six key building blocks or digital systems - HealthID, DigiDoctor, Health Facility Registry, Personal Health Records, e-Pharmacy and telemedicine - that will enable access to timely, safe and affordable healthcare through a "citizen-centric" approach, it said.

On Monday, PM Modi delivered the keynote address at Grand Challenges Annual Meeting 2020. Speaking on occasion, the Prime Minister said the future would be shaped by societies that invest in science and innovation. He said the benefits of science and innovation could be reaped at the right time by investing in it well in advance, instead of having a short-sighted approach.

