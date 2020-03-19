PM Narendra Modi to Interact with All State Health Ministers And CMs on Friday Via Video Conferencing Amid COVID-19 Outbreak in India

Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 19: Chief Ministers of all states as well as State Health Ministers will talk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday at 4 pm, through video conferencing, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told news agency ANI. This development comes after the novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 169, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Get Latest Updates on COVID-19 Outbreak in India and Non-Stop Coverage Here.

On Thursday evening, the premier will address the nation on the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. "PM Narendra Modi will address the nation on 19th March 2020 at 8 PM, during which he will talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it," the PMO tweeted. Know Official Updated State-Wise List of Number of Coronavirus Patients, Advisories And Info from Government of India on mohfw.gov.in.

The total number of coronavirus cases rose to 169 in India, with Maharashtra reporting the highest number of cases (42). The government on Tuesday banned the entry of passengers from the Philippines, Afghanistan and Malaysia with immediate effect, as per the additional travel advisory.

This instruction is a provisional measure and shall be in force till March 31 and will be reviewed subsequently. The government has also forbidden the entry of passengers from the European Union countries, Turkey and the United Kingdom from March 18 till March 31 to check the spread of COVID-19.