Gandhinagar, January 24: As part of a pre-poll preparedness drive for the BJP in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with the party cadres at 11 am Tuesday.

Over five lakh BJP members will participate in the virtual meet using the NaMo application. Apart from the five states going to the polls from next month, elections will also be held in Gujarat in the latter part of the year.

Around 5.25 lakh BJP members from Gujarat are registered on the NaMo app. According to party sources, the Gujarat page committees have 60 lakh registered members. India Pays Tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose - Latest Tweet by PM Narendra Modi.

"This is the first time that over five lakh BJP members will be having a virtual interaction with the Prime Minister using the latest technology. The Prime Minister will guide us regarding the preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections," said Yagnesh Dave, media convenor for Gujarat BJP.

Modi is scheduled to visit Gujarat in March, and the BJP is making all preparations to connect all the karyakartas (workers) and office-bearers of the party through the NaMo app. The Prime Minister held similar discussions with the party cadres in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Monday using the NaMo app.

