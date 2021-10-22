New Delhi, October 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the nation. PM Modi's address to the nation came a day after India achieved a milestone of administering 100-crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. The Prime Minister termed the landmark as a glorious chapter in the history of India and congratulated every citizen of the country. He said that 100 crore vaccinations are not just a number but the beginning of a new chapter.

The Prime Minister said that the achievement of administering 100 crore vaccinations belonged to every individual of the country. PM Modi, in his address, said that the one billion-milestone showed India's competence in fighting the pandemic. "India's vaccine campaign is a living example of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas," said the Prime Minister. He added that the world is lauding India as it has emerged as a pharma hub. PM Narendra Modi’s Address to Nation: ‘India’s Achievement of 100 Crore COVID-19 Vaccinations Belongs to Every Individual’, Says Prime Minister.

Here Is The Video Of PM Narendra Modi's Address:

Addressing the nation. Watch LIVE. https://t.co/eFdmyTnQZi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2021

Here Are Highlights Of PM Narendra Modi's Address to The Nation:

PM Modi congratulated the people of India upon achieving the landmark of providing 100-crore vaccinations.

He urged unvaccinated citizens to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister said that the landmark of 100-crore vaccines silenced the critics.

He stated that VIP culture did not overshadow the vaccination program, and everyone was treated equally.

He stated that the vaccine milestone is a boost to the "Make in India" programme.

PM Modi also said that Experts in India and abroad are very positive about India's economy. He added, "Today, not only record investment is coming to Indian companies, but new employment opportunities are also being created for the youth."

PM Modi asked people to celebrate the upcoming festivals with utmost caution.

On Wednesday, India achieved the target of one billion (100 crores) vaccine doses. Till now, more than 100.59 crore vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. India started the vaccination programme in January this year. From February 2, front-line workers were made eligible for vaccination. From May 1, all persons above 18 years of age were made eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

