Mysuru, December 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother, Prahlad Damodar Das Modi and his family who were injured in a car accident, are likely to be discharged from the JSS Hospital here on Thursday, sources said on Wednesday.

The hospital sources said that information on the health conditions of the injured persons were being given to the Prime Minister's Office on a daily basis. Prahlad Damodar Das Modi and his family will remain in Mysuru for an additional two days following their discharge, while his grandson's treatment will continue till Thursday, the sources added. Prahlad Modi, Brother of PM Narendra Modi, Injured After His Car Meets With an Accident Near Kadakola in Karnataka (See Pic).

Hospital authorities have said that the injured persons are being shifted to the general ward from the ICU. The accident took place on Tuesday near Kadakola village. PM Narendra Modi’s Brother Prahlad Modi, Family Injured in Road Accident in Karnataka.

The family was travelling towards the tourist spot of Bandipur in a Mercedes Benz car. The accident occured after the driver of the car lost control and hit the road divider.

The 70-year-old Prahlad Damodar Das Modi suffered an injury on his chin. His son Mehul Prahlad Modi (40), daughter-in-law Jinal Modi and six-year-old grandson Menat Mehul Modi and the driver Satyanarayana were also injured. Police investigations have found that the accident had taken place due to negligence of the driver.

