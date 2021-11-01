Mumbai, November 1: In a surprise development, former Maharashtra home minister on Monday morning went to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office without fanfare for the multi-agencies probe into the allegations of extortion and corruption hurled against him by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The development came a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation nabbed a middleman Santosh Jagtap from Thane who was an alleged conduit in the corruption deals and evading arrest. "I respect the courts... I have voluntarily decided to come to the ED for the probe. But I want to ask where is Param Bir Singh who leveled the false allegations against me," said Deshmukh in a recorded statement before he went to the central agency accompanied by his lawyer. Pune: 4 People Booked for Attempting To Extort Rs 50 Lakh From Jeweller in Name of ED and SFIO.

A senior Nationalist Congress Party leader, Deshmukh, 72, came under a cloud last April after Singh's letter to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that he (Deshmukh) had set a Rs 100-crore collection target for the former dismissed cop, Sachin Vaze.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2021 01:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).