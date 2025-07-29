Vrindavan-based spiritual guru Premanand Ji Maharaj has stirred debate with his strong views on modern relationships, calling live-in arrangements a "trove of trash" and blaming impure character for failed marriages. Responding to a devotee’s question on why marriages aren’t working today, he said that both men and women who develop a habit of multiple relationships cannot remain satisfied with one partner. Drawing a comparison, he said women meeting multiple men is like someone eating at four hotels and disliking home-cooked food. He added that the purity of character among today’s youth is deteriorating, leading to instability in marital life. Maharaj stressed that values have eroded, and finding a faithful partner has become rare. ‘All Have Same Destiny, Stay United’: Spiritual Leader Aniruddhacharya Maharaj Reacts to Viral Video Featuring Akhilesh Yadav, Says ‘There’s No Point in Arguments’.

‘Trove of Trash’: Premanand Ji Maharaj Slams Live-In Culture

Spiritual Guru Premanand Ji "Maharaj" equating women having multiple partners with people dining at 4 different restaurants and not liking the home cooked food. pic.twitter.com/IpdYEymi1u — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)