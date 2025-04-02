In a shocking incident from Pune, Maharashtra, a bride-to-be, Mayuri Dangde, conspired to murder her fiance, Sagar Jaisingh Kadam, after their engagement and pre-wedding shoot. Displeased with her future husband, Mayuri, along with her associate, Sandeep Gawade, hired a hitman for INR 1.5 lakh to eliminate him. On February 27, Sagar was attacked near Khamgaon Phata in Daund taluka but managed to escape with severe injuries and alerted the police. Following the investigation, five individuals, including Mayuri's relatives and associates, were arrested, and the car used in the crime was seized. However, Mayuri remains absconding, and the police are actively searching for her. Pune Shocker: Man Assaults Girlfriend With Crowbar, Beheads Her Using Sickle Following Heated Argument in Ahilyanagar; Surrenders Before Police.

Bride Hires Hitmen to Kill Fiance, Groom Escapes Attack in Pune

सगाई और प्री-वेडिंग शूट के बाद पसंद नहीं आया दूल्हा तो दुल्हन ने दी सुपारी, शादी से पहले हत्या की साजिश, 5 गिरफ्तार, दुल्हन फरार! महाराष्ट्र के पुणे से एक चौंकाने वाला मामला सामने आया है, जहां शादी से पहले सगाई और प्री-वेडिंग शूट हो चुका था, लेकिन दुल्हन मयूरी डांगड़े को दूल्हा… pic.twitter.com/Gyp4VdDwsx — AajTak (@aajtak) April 2, 2025

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

