Pune, May 6: A man allegedly killed his 26-year-old wife and was caught transporting her body on a scooter in Maharashtra's Pune district on Tuesday, police said. Based on a tip-off, a patrolling team of police intercepted the 28-year-old accused, who was riding his two-wheeler in the Nanded City area in the wee hours of the day, an official said. He said the team found the woman's body stuffed in a gunny sack. Pune Shocker: Man Arrested, Minor Son Detained for Urinating Inside Nageshwar Temple and Desecrating Idol of Goddess Annapurna (Watch Video).

The accused, Rakesh Nishar, allegedly strangled his wife Babita at their apartment in the Dhayari area after a domestic dispute, the official said. He said, "The police control room received a call around 1.30 am about a man transporting a body on a scooter. A patrolling team intercepted the vehicle and found a woman's body stuffed in a gunny sack." The official said Nishar, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh, was arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

