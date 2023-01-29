Pune, January 29: A 35-year-old man allegedly attacked and bit off part of the ear of a security guard. The man was arrested on Friday night. The tiff between them reportedly happened over the issue of delay in serving lunch in the parking lot of the flower market at Market Yard. The accused has been identified as Aniket Kamble and he works in the Market Yard, said cops.

TOI reported that the accused Aniket Kamble and the 39-year-old security guard Sachin Kumbhar were acquainted with each other.

The publication quoted senior inspector Anagha Deshpande of the Market Yard police as saying that Kumbhar, who works as a guard in a private firm, was chatting with a woman in the parking lot. At that time Kamble reached the location and started arguing with them. Puducherry: Woman Attacks Family Members With Spade, Murders Daughter and Grandmother Before Attempting Suicide in Karaikal.

The police officer said that according to the victim, Kamble hurled abuses at Kumbhar and then attacked both him and the woman for not serving him food on time. Dog Attack in Bihar: Stray Dog Goes on Biting Spree in Arrah, Attacks Over 80 People (See Pics).

Deshpande further added that Kamble ended up biting the security guard on his right ear and seriously injured him.

Following this, a police complaint relating to charges of causing grievous hurt under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was lodged.

Kamble hails from Wategaon in Sangli district and has been staying at Kumbhar's residence in Katraj for a while, but ultimately, Kumbhar had driven Kamble out a fortnight ago because he was allegedly in the habit of creating a nuisance under the influence of liquor.

