Karaikal, January 29: In a horrific incident, a woman hacked her three-month-old daughter and her grandmother to death with a spade when they were asleep at their house in a village near Karaikal on Thursday. The 35-year-old then went on to attack her parents and her two brothers, who were also sleeping, with the spade leaving them with severe injuries before she attempted to slit her throat with a knife.

The woman has been identified as P Durgalakshmi. She had married D Dheenadhayalan, 40, a farm worker from a village near Karaikal two years ago, reported TOI. Durgalakshmi had given birth to a baby girl three months ago. Gujarat Shocker: Sadhu Rapes Married Woman In Godhra On Pretext of Religious Ritual to Conceive Child.

Durgalakshmi along with her baby, her father N Paramasivam, 75, mother P Tamilarasi, 70, grandmother N Vedhavalli, 85, and brothers P Andavar, 50, and P Natarajan, 42, were sleeping in the house when at around 4am on Thursday, she got up and fetched a spade and attacked her baby, her parents, grandmother and brothers. Later, she took a knife from the kitchen and attempted to slit her throat sustaining severe cut injuries and fell unconscious. Karnataka Shocker: FIR Filed Against Two for Beating Dog to Death in College Premises in Udupi.

Natarajan, who suffered severe injuries in the head and neck in the attack, managed to crawl out of the house and sought the help of neighbours. They rushed all the seven people including Durgalakshmi to Karaikal government general hospital where doctors said the baby was brought dead. Vedhavalli succumbed to injuries she sustained on the head despite medical attention on Thursday night. Durgalakshmi, who sustained severe injuries in the neck, was shifted to the intensive care unit of the hospital. Her condition is said to be critical. Her parents and brothers were referred to a private hospital for advanced treatment.

Psychiatrist at the government hospital believe that Durgalakshmi might be mentally unstable and her condition may have deteriorated post partum. Her family has had a history of mental illness as her mother was treated for same for past 20 years.

