Pune, February 13: In a disturbing case that has raised serious questions about police accountability, a Bangladeshi woman who approached Pune’s Faraskhana Police Station seeking rescue from alleged forced prostitution was reportedly sent back to the same brothel she was trying to escape.

According to initial reports, the woman claimed she had been trafficked and forced into s*x work in Budhwar Peth, Pune’s well-known red-light area. She allegedly requested immediate protection, stating that she was being exploited against her will. However, instead of being treated as a trafficking victim, she was reportedly taken by a woman constable to a nearby outpost and later handed back to the brothel operator. S*x Racket Busted in Bulandshahr: Guest House on National Highway Sealed, College Students Among Those Rescued (Watch Video).

The matter came to light after activists alerted senior officials. Following preliminary findings pointing to serious negligence, Deputy Commissioner of Police Hrishikesh Rawale suspended constable Manisha Pukale. Prayagraj Shocker: Minor Brainwashed Into Selling Eggs for iPhone, INR 15000; Police Probe Surrogacy Racket, Conversion Angle.

Sources said the internal probe is examining whether proper anti-human trafficking protocols were followed and if there was any deliberate collusion in returning the woman to the brothel. Officials are also reviewing CCTV footage and station records as part of the investigation.

Pune Police has launched a departmental inquiry to examine possible misconduct or collusion. The incident has sparked outrage among anti-trafficking groups, highlighting urgent concerns about victim protection mechanisms.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Wion), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

