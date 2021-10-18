Pune, October 18: A shocking incident has come to light from Pune where a man allegedly assaulted his 11-year-old daughter repeatedly over the last month. Reports inform that soon after the incident was reported, the Wakad police on Saturday arrested a man on the charge of repeatedly sexually assaulting his daughter. According to a report by TOI, the incident came to light after the mother of the victim filed a complaint with the police in connection with the crime.

According to details by Senior police inspector (SPI) Vivek Mugalikar of the Wakad police, Senior police inspector (SPI) Vivek Mugalikar of the Wakad police informed that the girl did not share her ordeal with anyone for a month as her father had threatened to kill her. However, unable to bear the trauma, she mustered the courage to narrate her woes to her mother. Pune Shocker: Man Kills Mother After She Refuses to Give Him Money to Buy Alcohol, Arrested.

When the woman reprimanded her husband, the latter threatened to kill her, too, following which the woman filed a complaint. After the incident came to light, Police launched an investigation into the matter. Soon after, the man was arrested immediately under section 376 (rape) and 354-A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

