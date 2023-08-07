Hyderabad, August 7: In a shocking incident, an inebriated man stripped a woman passing on the road at Balaji Nagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Peddamaraiah, not only misbehaved with the woman but also stripped her publicly in the incident that took place around 8.30 p.m. on Sunday near Balaji Nagar bus stand under the limits of Jawahar Nagar Police Station of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate. Himachal Pradesh Horror: 15-Year-Old Boy Stripped Naked, Thrashed and Paraded in Market on Suspicion of Stealing From Shop in Shimla; Five Accused Arrested.

Peddamaraiah, a labourer and habitual drunkard, was accompanied by his mother and shockingly, she did nothing to stop him. Some passersby filmed the incident on their mobile phones instead of intervening to save the woman.

He misbehaved with the woman by touching her inappropriately while she was walking on the road. As the woman tried to save herself by pushing him and briskly walking away, an enraged Peddamaraiah pounced on her and started tearing off her clothes. His mother did nothing to save the woman. Bengaluru School Flashing Horror: Class 8 Boys Strip Naked, Flash at Girls; FIR Registered.

As another woman, riding a bike, stopped to question him, the accused also tried to attack her. The victim stood disrobed on the road for about 15 minutes. After the accused left the place, some people came forward to cover her and informed the police. On a complaint by the victim, aged 28, police registered a case and arrested the accused.

