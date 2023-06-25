Mumbai, June 25: In a shocking incident, a youth allegedly forced a female teacher to strip on a video call and later tried to extort money from her. The complainant, a 36-year-old teacher based in Pune's Hadapsar, lodged a complaint against one of her students for allegedly forcing her to remove her clothes on a video call and demanding $5,000 for not making the nude video viral. The accused, a 36-year-old man from Bihar's Patna, has been booked under relevant sections.

According to the reports, the incident occurred between March 2020 and June 2023. The police said that the complainant works in a city-based educational institute and delivers lectures on professional skills to engineering students. In 2021, the accused sent her a message on social media, to which she replied. After this, they started talking on a regular basis. The complainant alleged that one day, the accused called her and threatened to defame her. He then forced her to strip two-three times on a video call and recorded it without her knowledge or consent. Nude Video of Woman Made Viral, Sent To Her Fiance by 'Social Media' Friend in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, Three Arrested.

Fed up with harassment, the woman told her husband about the incident and reprimanded the accused never to contact her, saying she would file a police case against him. However, the accused texted her in the first week of June, but the woman blocked him. The accused then sent her the nude video clip and demanded money from her. This time, the woman approached the Hadapsar police station and filed a complaint against him. Mumbai: Youth 'Forces' Girl To Send Nude Videos of Her To Snapchat Account, Bombay High Court Orders To Revoke FIR Against Him With Victim's Consent.

A case was registered against the accused under charges related to stalking, criminal intimidation and extortion under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police said the accused is not from Pune, and a manhunt has been launched to nab him.

