Vijayawada, June 24: In a shocking incident, a man attempted to ruin a woman's wedding in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district by allegedly recording a nude video call of the victim and then posting it online to make it viral. Following the complaint, the accused, along with his two friends, were arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police.

According to the report published by the Times of India, the groom and his family saw the video and cancelled the wedding, prompting the woman to register a complaint with the police. According to the cops, the 26-year-old victim, a resident of Gudivada and the accused, from Bantumilli, met on social media and became friends. They exchanged phone numbers and started talking on a daily basis as the closeness grew between them. During one of their daily video calls, the accused asked the woman to remove her clothes. The woman, as per his request, reportedly took off her clothes during the video call. The accused allegedly recorded the nude video call without the woman's knowledge. MP Horror: 5 Men Force Woman to Remove Clothes, Click Her Semi-Nude Photos, Videos and Push Her Out of Moving Train for Resisting Rape Attempt.

Things took a drastic turn when the woman's family decided to get her married to a man from Mandavalli in the Eluru district. This enraged the accused, and he started to harass the victim by threatening to make the nude video viral. The wedding was fixed for June 14. The accused sent the nude video to the would-be husband just a day before the wedding. After this, the groom's side called the bride's family and called off the wedding. Karnataka Shocker: ABVP Unit Chief Shares Sex Videos With College Girls on Social Media in Thirthahalli, Arrested.

Following this, the woman approached the police and lodged a complaint. On the basis of the complaint, the case was registered against the accused who made the nude video viral, and his two friends who shared it, the groom, and his family members for cancelling the marriage. The police arrested the accused and his accomplices.

