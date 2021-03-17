Pune, March 17: In a bizarre incident, a woman in Pune, who tried to run away from a COVID-19 quarantine, was unable to escape as she was stuck in a window grill. Reports inform that the incident took place in Erandwane area of the city on Monday. Soon after the incident was reported, the Pune city fire brigade officials rushed to the COVID-19 care centre to rescue the woman.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the 18-year-old woman, who tried to flee from the centre, has been identified as Deepti Kumari. She is a native of Delhi and is quarantined in Erandwane where COVID-19 patients are kept for treatment. The report adds that the woman tried to flee from her second-floor isolation room and got stuck in the grill of the window while she was trying to run away from the facility. Odisha: 19 Truck Drivers, Who Were Kept at COVID-19 Quarantine Facility in Rayagada District, Flee From the Isolation Centre Through a Window.

The report adds that the fire brigade officials along with Pune police personnel rushed to the spot late at night when they received a call from the quarantine facility. The fire officials used a hydraulic cutter to cut open the metal grill where the woman was stuck and later handed over the woman’s custody to the officials of the Women’s Welfare Board.

