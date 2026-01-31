New Delhi, January 31: With the Union Budget 2026–27 scheduled for February 1, a Sunday, investors are looking for clarity on whether Indian stock markets will operate on the day of the Budget presentation. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026 in the Lok Sabha at 11 am. The speech will mark her ninth straight Budget, placing her among the finance ministers with the longest uninterrupted tenures.

Will Stock Market Remain Open On February 1?

Yes, the stock market will remain open for trading on Budget day. Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have confirmed through official circulars that regular trading will take place on Sunday, February 1, 2026. Budget 2026 Expectations: From ‘Cheap Veggies’ To Tax Slabs, What India’s Middle Class Hopes To See.

Market Timings On Budget Day

The exchanges have stated that trading hours will remain unchanged from a normal working day. The pre-open session will run from 9:00 am to 9:08 am, followed by equity market trading from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm. Union Budget 2026 Date, Time, Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget Speech.

Which Market Segments Will Be Operational?

Core segments, including equity, futures and options, and commodity derivatives, will function normally throughout standard market hours on Budget day. This ensures uninterrupted access for investors and traders during the crucial Budget announcement.

Sessions That Will Remain Suspended

The BSE has clarified that select specialised sessions will not be held. Trading in the T+0 settlement session and the auction session for settlement defaults will remain suspended on Sunday. The NSE has also announced normal operations, excluding such specialised sessions.

Why February 1 Is Unusual For Dalal Street

Trading on a Sunday is rare for Indian stock markets, which remain closed on weekends and public holidays. February 1, 2026, will therefore be one of the few working Sundays in recent times and the first instance since 2000 when the Union Budget is presented on a Sunday.

Does This Impact The 2026 Market Holiday Calendar?

No changes have been made to the holiday calendar. Apart from weekends, markets will observe 16 public holidays in 2026, including Holi, Ram Navami, Diwali, Gandhi Jayanti and Christmas.

