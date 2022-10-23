Four persons, including two shooters, were arrested for murdering a shopkeeper in Punjab's Tarn Taran earlier this month, police said on Sunday.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav informed on Sunday that the arrested persons were close associates of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and Europe-based terrorist Satpal Singh alias Satta, who, in turn, are close associates of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). Andhra Pradesh: 2 Dead After Fire Breaks Out at Firecracker Stalls in Vijayawada (Watch Video).

Those arrested have been identified as shooters Gurkirat Singh alias Ghugi of village Sheron in Tarn Taran and Ajmeet Singh of Naushera Pannuan in the district too.

Harmanjot and Akashdeep Singh, both residents of Batala, were arrested for providing weapons and other logistic support to the shooters.

Police had also recovered four pistols, two of 9mm and two .30 bore, from their possession, he added.

Gurjant Singh was shot dead at his shop by two assailants at his shop on October 11. Deepawali Begins! Amit Shah Rejoices As India Beat Pakistan To Start T20 World Cup 2022 Campaign With a Win, Praises Virat Kohli for His 'Cracking Innings'.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh said that following reliable inputs, Tarn Taran police, the Amritsar Police Commissionerate, and the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) arrested all four accused in a joint operation.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the arrested persons were hatching a conspiracy to commit another targeted killing in the area of Amritsar at the behest of Landa and Rinda.