Punjab: Salesman Working at Spare Parts Shop Wins Rs 1.50 Crore in Lottery

Representational Image | Lottery (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Chandigarh, February 6: A salesman working at a shop of harvesters' spare parts has won Rs 1.50 crore in a lottery in Punjab. In a statement, the Punjab Lotteries Department said the first two prizes of Rs 1.50 crore each were won by Harvinder Singh, resident of Cheema village in Moga district.

The second first prize winner was Rakesh Sharma of Pathankot. After submitting documents to the Punjab Lotteries Department officials here for the encashment of prize, Harvinder Singh said that he works as a salesman at a shop of harvesters' spare parts.

He said that he had never thought in his wildest dreams to become a crorepati overnight, but he was able to win such a hefty amount due to the New Year Bumper of the Punjab Lotteries Department.

Talking about the future planning, Singh said that it would make his family tide over financial hardships. He said that he also wants to construct a new house, besides getting married.