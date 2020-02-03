Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check Sikkim, West Bengal, Nagaland and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of February 3, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

Lottery | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixby)

Kolkata, February 3: Results of the Lottery Sambad for February 3 in Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland will be declared today. Those who purchased the Lottery Sambad tickets can check results online at the official website of Lottery Sambad - lotterysambadresult.in. The Sambad Lottery results are announced thrice a day. The lucky draw results for the Kerala lottery will also be released later in the day.

Results for the Lottery Sambad in Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland will be announced at 11:55 am, 4 pm and 8 pm respectively. In Sikkim, the Sambad Lottery for Monday (February 3) is named "Dear Cherished Morning". At 4 pm, results for West Bengal's "Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak" lottery will be announced. In Nagaland, results for Monday's lottery "Dear Eagle Evening" will be declared at 8 pm.

In Sikkim and Nagaland, the first prize is Rs 1 crore. In West Bengal, the first prize is Rs 50 lakh. The Kerala lottery results for Monday will be released at 2:55 pm. The lottery is named "Win-Win". The first prize is Rs 65 lakhs. Apart from lotterysambadresult.in, Kerala lottery results can also be checked on www.keralalotteriesresults.in.