Jalandhar, July 2: In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old girl was sexually exploited by her uncle for over a month in Punjab's Ludhiana. The accused was arrested after the victim shared her ordeal with her aunt. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act.

According to a report published by the Tribune, the accused raped the minor girl for almost a month and further threatened to kill her. Due to this, the minor did not reveal the torture and harassment she faced to anyone. Reports said that the minor was living with her grandmother since her father was in jail and her mother passed away some time ago. Jharkhand Shocker: Three Arrested for Raping Minor Girl on Pretence of Dropping Her Off at Home From Fair in Ranchi.

The complaint was filed by the aunt of the victim, who alleged, “Recently, I asked the girl why did she look so disturbed. She told me about the physical abuse by her uncle, Ranjit Singh. The girl revealed that her uncle used to take her to another house, where he used to rape her.” Following this, the complainant took the girl to the Jamalpur police station and lodged a complaint. An FIR was lodged against the accused on the basis of the complaint, and the accused was arrested subsequently. Rape Inside Mumbai Local Train! Girl Student Sexually Assaulted in Moving Train Between CSMT and Masjid Station, Accused Arrested.

In another incident, Mumbai police booked one person for allegedly raping a minor and impregnating her. The girl did not tell anyone about the sexual assault but had recently complained to her mother about stomach ache. When the girl was taken to the doctor, he advised sonography, revealing that the girl was five months pregnant. A complaint was filed with the Mumbai police following the medical. An FIR was filed against the suspect under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, and a search for him is on.

